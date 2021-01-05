Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the rare successful reboot

The Yakuza series has stayed mostly the same since it was introduced 15 years and over a dozen games ago. A stoic gangster protagonist wandered Tokyo, alternating between fights with street toughs, deadly gangster intrigue and side-stories that run the spread from tragic to comically bizarre.
So with a track record of successful games and a formula the audience enjoyed, Sega decided they should turn it into a turn-based RPG with a new protagonist. It was unquestionably a bold decision. Did it succeed? The short answer is yes.
Despite being the seventh game in the main series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is deliberately left unnumbered. The developers clearly intended it to stand on its own as a story where new fans could jump in, with its story centered around a new protagonist and left Tokyo for Yokohama. While prior series characters still make appearances, the game does not expect you to know more about them than the hero does, and the focus stays strictly on our core cast.
Despite being aimed at new players, returning fans of the series can find plenty to enjoy too. Yokohama retains the Yakuza series' trademark mix of dark gangster drama and eccentric personalities. A wide variety of side activities, from a business management minigame to racing go-karts around the city, are on on offer for players looking to take a break from the main plot.
The party-based RPG gameplay also gives the series a new style of play that emphasizes not just one main character, but a team. The combat plays like fairly standard RPG combat at first, but there's still a few tricks to keep the audience engaged. Special attacks have timing to them that boosts their damage, giving players a reason to do more than press a button and wait for the attack animation to end, and enemy damage can be reduced similarly, if you wait for just the right moment. Also, most areas are full of interactive objects, like a sign you can kick into an enemy or a bicycle you can pick up and swing into a crowd of foes. It's nothing revolutionary, but it does spice up what is normally a pretty boring part of the genre.
One of Yakuza's most consistently amusing gags is the way it contextualizes standard RPG mechanics within the real world. Like a lot of RPGs, it has a job system. But in this game, you change jobs by going to a job placement center and filling out a form. These jobs function much like RPG staples like a knight, barbarian, bard or mage, but instead have you working as a bodyguard, construction worker, breakdancer or chef. Weapons are often acquired from shady pawn shops or cobbled together from things you find around the city. And the game even has a fast travel mechanic: hailing a taxi from your smartphone.
Japanese RPGs have a well-deserved reputation for characters being absurdly young, with 18-year-old generals and 22-year-old hardened mercenaries. There's none of that here. The party is made up entirely of grown adults who feel believably aged rather than refugees from "Logan's Run." One party member frets about how his 40th birthday is approaching, while another laments that making an enemy of the police commissioner got him fired one month before he qualified for a pension. They all feel like real people, albeit ones who met through extraordinary circumstances.
While the game shines on an offbeat take on the JRPG norms, there are some hurdles the game still trips over. Late in the story, the enemy power curve takes a giant leap up. Players who had previously been fighting foes on their level were now facing random street goons twenty levels above them. The only solution is, of course, grinding out fights for experience points. The game obliges by giving you one of the genre's most tired staples, a battle arena divided up into floors. Being told you have to stop what you're doing and grind out levels in an abandoned shopping center slams the brakes on the story's momentum, which is building to a major climax at that point.
Also, many fights seem to include an enemy whose only job is to take a long time to kill, but has real trouble threatening a party. As a result, the end of many fights, even random battles on the street, are four people chipping away at one foe's massive life bar without any real danger. It becomes the kind of boring fight that the game largely eschews.
Overall, these problems are only minor, and don't derail the game's offbeat charm enough to truly drag it down. The game's mix of off-the-wall scenarios, conventional RPG mechanics and surprisingly mature characters produce something that manages to feel both familiar and novel in equal parts. Both fans of the series and newcomers will find something to like.