Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the rare successful reboot

The Yakuza series has stayed mostly the same since it was introduced 15 years and over a dozen games ago. A stoic gangster protagonist wandered Tokyo, alternating between fights with street toughs, deadly gangster intrigue and side-stories that run the spread from tragic to comically bizarre.

So with a track record of successful games and a formula the audience enjoyed, Sega decided they should turn it into a turn-based RPG with a new protagonist. It was unquestionably a bold decision. Did it succeed? The short answer is yes.

Despite being the seventh game in the main series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is deliberately left unnumbered. The developers clearly intended it to stand on its own as a story where new fans could jump in, with its story centered around a new protagonist and left Tokyo for Yokohama. While prior series characters still make appearances, the game does not expect you to know more about them than the hero does, and the focus stays strictly on our core cast.

Despite being aimed at new players, returning fans of the series can find plenty to enjoy too. Yokohama retains the Yakuza series' trademark mix of dark gangster drama and eccentric personalities. A wide variety of side activities, from a business management minigame to racing go-karts around the city, are on on offer for players looking to take a break from the main plot.