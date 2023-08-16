Aug. 16—Whether the projects go through county or through state officials, solar farms have the potential to dramatically change the Yakima Valley landscape, Yakima County Commissioners say.

Key issues and unanswered legal questions include preservation of farmland through the state's Growth Management Act, emergency response to solar farms that lie outside established fire protection districts, and the potential sale of water rights for properties covered by solar panels.

These unresolved issues prompted commissioners to vote unanimously on Tuesday to extend by six months a moratorium prohibiting the establishment and operation of moderate or large-scale solar facilities within the unincorporated areas of Yakima County.

Commissioner Amanda McKinney noted she addressed fire protection and water rights issues as the state's Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council considered the High Top and Ostrea solar projects in the northeast corner of Yakima County. They eventually were approved by Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this year.

"It's egregious to put our communities at risk when they have no way to control potential wildfires (on solar farms)," McKinney said. "And if you don't use the water rights for a period of five years, you lose it.

"(Solar farms) could change the face of Central and Eastern Washington ... water rights alone are a huge issue," she added.

By extending the county moratorium through Feb. 15, 2024, planning official Tommy Carroll said the issues surrounding solar farms can be studied by the county Planning Commission over the next few months, then considered by the Board of Commissioners in January and February.

The moratorium was first enacted in July 2022.

Land use issues

Carroll highlighted several issues the county is studying regarding the siting and regulations for solar power generating facilities — noting that stand-alone, large lithium battery storage facilities would have to be considered separately, and perhaps have a separate moratorium.

He said "a couple interested parties" have asked county planners about lithium battery facilities near White Swan that could store power and be attached to Pacific Power's electric grid.

In the case of solar farms, thousands and thousands of panels could eventually be built at four approved facilities along the State Route 24 corridor of northeast Yakima County. Construction of one of them, a project called Goose Prairie, has begun about eight miles east of Moxee. The other three are near the Benton County line.

Carroll noted that the Growth Management Act makes no distinction between high quality, irrigated agricultural land for orchards and non-irrigated farmland for grazing. Thus far, the proposed solar farms are planned on non-irrigated farmland.

"Under state law, grazing is considered agriculture, so we treat it the same as we do orchards," he added.

McKinney noted the state needs to adjust the Growth Management Act, which requires all 39 of Washington's counties to keep agricultural land in production if possible. That is among the reasons she supports extending the moratorium.

"I believe we should not be siting any of these facilities on land that is zoned for (agriculture)," McKinney said.

Water rights for non-irrigated agricultural properties could be sold for use outside of the county, although that also would be possible without solar farms going in, Carroll noted.

"It's the farmers and some nonfarmers who own the land who are issuing the leases (to solar farm operators)," Carroll said. "This gets to a property rights issue."

Black Rock received county approval

Goose Prairie, High Top and Ostrea went through the state approval process, but the fourth approved solar farm went through Yakima County officials.

The Black Rock Solar Project, roughly 12 miles east of Goose Prairie, was approved in May 2022 as Yakima County Hearing Examiner Gary Cuillier issued a conditional use permit for the facility.

Developed by California-based BayWa.r.e. Solar Projects LLC, Black Rock feature 264,000 solar panels spread over a 1,060-acre site north of the Rattlesnake Hills and south of the Yakima Training Center. It is expected to generate 94 megawatts, capable of powering nearly 20,000 homes annually in the region.

Brandon Reinhardt, BayWa.r.e.'s senior director of land entitlement, said the Black Rock project will be delayed about a year from its hoped-for late 2024 opening.

Reinhardt told the Yakima Herald-Republic earlier this year his company typically chooses to go through the county or local government approval process.

"With most projects we do, we try to give deference to the local jurisdiction," Reinhardt said. "These state processes (like EFSEC) are becoming more common now — they just added a new way to do this in California.

"But our experience has been that if you work with the local AHJs — what we call authorities having local jurisdiction — most of the time you can get a project done more efficiently and get happier stakeholders through that method," Reinhardt added.

He said BayWa.r.e.'s efforts to reach out to the Yakima County Farm Bureau and other community and environmental groups helped Black Rock receive approval from the county's hearing examiner.

"From my experience and from reading the responses that came (to the EFSEC projects), maybe some of these folks felt like they just weren't being heard," Reinhardt said. "It was demonstrated by our process that if you went and talked to them, they weren't opposed to solar projects. I think they were opposed to losing the local control element."

EFSEC vs. county approval

Board of Commissioners Chair LaDon Linde noted solar farm developers have a choice of the state or county approval process, and Yakima County needs to establish standards that energy companies can easily understand and work with.

"These are big issues, complicated issues that we need to address," Linde said. "And it has to be something where a potential business that wants to do this will come to us rather than (EFSEC)."

Carroll noted that EFSEC's process ends with consideration by Gov. Inslee, an advocate of solar power.

"Why pay the $50,000 permit fee to go through EFSEC? (Solar power) is a priority for the governor," he added. "Everything we do on this will be subject to appeal."

During the past 18 months, area residents and public officials have raised concerns about the approval process, environmental impact and long-term effects of solar farms as EFSEC hosted online meetings and public hearings over High Top and Ostrea.

Yakima County Commissioners enacted their solar moratorium in July of last year, and more resistance to EFSEC and the solar and wind projects the agency is considering has come from adjacent counties.

In Benton County, county officials have passed moratoriums on solar power projects, and the controversial Horse Heaven Wind Farm proposal has seen the developer's request for an extended application/approval deadline go before an administrative law judge.

In Klickitat County, local officials and hundreds of residents have organized to oppose the Carriger Solar Project planned about two miles northwest of Goldendale. A decision on that project's consistency with local land use plans and zoning ordinances is scheduled at EFSEC's monthly council meeting on Thursday.

EFSEC officials wrote a Dec. 5 letter to Yakima County officials regarding the High Top and Ostrea projects, stating they went under review before the moratorium was enacted and that state guidelines provide no mechanism for ceasing such review "in light of a county-enacted moratorium."

The state agency said its responsibilities are to determine whether solar, wind and other energy projects are consistent and compliant with city, county and regional land-use planning and zoning ordinances.

"Additionally, the council has previously determined that a moratorium is not a land use plan or zoning ordinance for the purposes of EFSEC's consistency determination," the letter said.

EFSEC officials cited the Residents Opposed to Kittitas Turbines v. EFSEC lawsuit, where the state Supreme Court decided the Legislature's Energy Facility Site Locations Act is a specific exception to the general goals and procedures of the Growth Management Act.

State law also preempts local land-use regulations when siting major energy facilities, the letter said.