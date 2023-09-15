It’s been four months since Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) announced that Matthew Vargas, the men’s head basketball coach, would take over as athletic director in an interim capacity.

In his own words, “It’s not my first rodeo.”

Back in 2011, Vargas helped cultivate a brand new National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) athletic program at Tohono O’odham Community College in Arizona — near the Mexican border just outside Tucson. He was there from 2011 to 2017 as their head men’s basketball coach and athletic director before moving to Washington State.

His first introduction to the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC), the same conference WVC competes in, was in 2018 when he took the head coaching position for the men’s basketball program at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen. He eventually helped lead the team to the playoffs with a 16-13 record in 2019-20 and stayed for two more seasons before taking another men’s head coaching job at WVC.

He had already coached the men to an 8-20 record this past season before he took over as athletic director when Lance LaVetter stepped down to attend to growing family obligations in another state.

“It’s nothing I haven’t done before,” Vargas said. “I’ve done it at a junior college before so it’s not a far reach — being an athletic director, building athletic teams, and understanding budgets — I learned a lot out there.”

The assistant AD and six degrees of separation

He was also joined by Aaron Vaughn. He’s been WVC’s head baseball coach for the past two seasons and was also named as interim assistant athletic director. He was also the assistant manager for the WVC Student Recreation Center.

Before landing in Wenatchee, Vaughn was an assistant coach with Big Bend Community College. In his playing days, he was on the Northwest Nazarene University roster in Nampa, Idaho before transitioning to the minor leagues with a Houston Astros affiliate team in 2014.

He grew up in Tucson, Arizona, just a stone’s throw from the same community college Vargas worked at.

While still in Arizona, Vargas got to know and coach another WVC Knight at Pima Community College, someone whose name still sounds familiar to many in the area — former men’s head basketball coach Jeremy Harden.

Harden left after leading the Knights to a 15-1 Eastern Conference record and a final-four appearance in the 2021-22 NWAC Championship. He has since taken an assistant coaching position within the Washington State University men’s basketball program.

The women’s soccer program

In a full-circle moment, Vargas took over after his former player last season. WVC has been a solid proving ground for many coaches. Last year, Felix Vu helped revitalize a dormant women’s soccer program and it essentially earned him a promotion.

“He got an amazing job at a DI NJCAA school,” Vargas said. “Where you can give student-athletes full scholarships.”

At Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, Vu took over as the head of their men’s soccer program and assembled a wide roster of international players.

Pablo Rodriguez-Jorge has since been hired to continue the rebuilding of WVC’s women’s program. A Walla Walla native, he, like Vargas, got his first taste of the NWAC back in 2020 when he was hired at Grays Harbor. He was there for three years and two seasons

“I’m grateful for the opportunity here,” Rodriguez-Jorge said. “I can already tell it’s a great place to be — from the institutional facilities to the support from the community and administration. That’s a nice change. It’s a great opportunity to build a good program.”

It’s still early in the season, and the women are still searching for their first win, but already they’ve earned their first draw and scored two goals — their first since 2019.

“Things are looking up for women’s soccer — that’s exciting,” Vargas said. “He’s doing a great job. It’s all about the team. He’s got local talent — local kids — and he’s focused on them as student-athletes.”

The men’s soccer program

That approach isn’t all too different from the men’s soccer program. They’ve also recruited more local athletes and installed a new interim head coach with local ties and broad experience.

Lenin Guzman graduated from Connell High School in 2016 before he played two years for the WVC men’s soccer program. From there, he briefly played for a college in Indiana before returning to Washington State to finish out his academics at Eastern Washington University.

It wasn’t long before he gained some international experience after playing for the U23 team of C.D. Leganes in Madrid, Spain — a professional team that competed in the Primera División “La Liga” of the Spanish league system but has since been relegated to the Segunda División.

When he returned to the area he joined the Wenatchee All Stars semi-pro soccer team as a midfielder. While he was on the team this season he heard of WVC’s need for a men’s coach.

“I was here with the All Stars when the coaching thing came up,” Guzman said. “I sat down, thought over it, and talked with (Vargas).”

Guzman had a history of helping coach his high school alma mater for two seasons. He’s also coached in clinics and helped train youth teams. When you couple that with his extensive career, Vargas thought it was a good fit.

Guzman sought to balance national, international, and local recruitment so that the roster benefits from a wide variety of talent but also allows locals to play closer to home and their families and friends to watch.

“Last year, a new spark of international players changed the environment for the men’s program,” Guzman said. “With players from all around and locals who played for the youth systems — even at our first preseason friendlies there were a lot of local fans. There was a big jump of support — loud and rowdy. We see already a lot of unity and chemistry and that leads to success. I feel like that sense of pride is coming back again.”

The Knights had a strong start to the season but have since had a difficult stretch of two games. Nothing that worries Vargas.

“It’s all about the kids,” Vargas said. “He’s locked in and laser-focused. We have a lot of potential and he’s excited to restore WVC soccer.”

All things headed in the right direction

Vargas likes coaches who put the student-athlete first. That’s one reason he also hired Adam Todd-Thomas to take over a women’s basketball program that went 13-15 last season and made the playoffs. Vargas knows the Brisbane, Australia native from Grays Harbor where he’s coached from 2018-22.

Vargas has also put a men’s basketball roster together that has him excited. One that includes local phenom and two-time Big Nine Player of the Year and All-Defensive team selection, Eamon Monahan.

Monahan is someone Vargas believes recruiters have slept on.

“He’s an animal,” he said.

With all the new changes coupled with a thriving women’s volleyball program — which now sits in the top three of the Eastern Conference with a 1-0, 7-4 record — there are plenty of reasons for an athletic director to be thrilled about.

“One telltale sign of department is the roster size,” Vargas said. “It’s healthier than what we’ve had in quite a long time. Our roster numbers clearly show we are on the right track with the right people in the right positions. It’s truly exciting. Our new president, Dr. Faimous Harrison, is supportive of athletics and their support of the community. It’s exciting to come to work every day.”