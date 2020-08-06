You are the owner of this article.
WSU workshop shows kids how to garden with less water
WSU workshop shows kids how to garden with less water

WSU Master Gardener Tracy Morgan will discuss dry farming, growing plants using less water at a Friday workshop. Learn ways to conserve water while maintaining a garden. The workshop is from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Register for free by contacting Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call 360-577-3014 Ext. 3 for connection information.

A 20 minute presentation is followed by questions. The program can be accessed on-line by Zoom or by calling in by phone. The workshop is sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners

