WSU workshop shows kids how to garden with less water

WSU Master Gardener Tracy Morgan will discuss dry farming, growing plants using less water at a Friday workshop. Learn ways to conserve water while maintaining a garden. The workshop is from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Register for free by contacting Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call 360-577-3014 Ext. 3 for connection information.
A 20 minute presentation is followed by questions. The program can be accessed on-line by Zoom or by calling in by phone. The workshop is sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners
