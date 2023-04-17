For imaginative and creative kids obsessed with coloring books, regular old crayons may not be enough to fulfill their artistic visions. That’s why entrepreneurs such as Molly Shotwell are stepping up to provide a fun, and often rainbow-clad approach, to the world of coloring crayons.

Molly Shotwell is the owner and artist behind Crayon Creations PDX, an online business in Brush Prairie that makes custom handmade creations using melted-down recycled crayons.

Made with 100 percent nontoxic Crayola brand crayons, Shotwell boasts a wide variety of delightful multicolored products for whimsical artists and crafters of all ages to enjoy. Some notable examples include crayon sets shaped like construction trucks, dinosaurs and farm animals.

But by far the most popular item in Shotwell’s shop are the marbled rainbow name sets, which are letter-shaped crayon sets customized to match the name of the little artist receiving them.

“I love creating personalized and one-of-a-kind gifts for my creative customers,” Shotwell said. “There are so many unique names that come through the shop; names that are likely difficult to find on pre-made key chains and keepsakes. It’s wonderful being able to provide little ones with a special gift that’s just as unique as them!”

As a mother of two, Shotwell has seen her fair share of coloring pages. In fact, it was her daughter’s love for coloring that motivated Shotwell to start Crayon Creations PDX in the first place. After seeing her daughter’s face light up upon receiving a handmade crayon set as a gift from a relative, Shotwell was inspired to start making unique crayon sets of her own; officially launching the Crayon Creations PDX Etsy page in September of 2022.

In addition to her full-time job working in Clark County’s public safety sector, Shotwell now manages her online business through social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram.

A one-woman operation, Shotwell handles each step in the commission process. From the data entry work of managing orders and inventory, handcrafting each creation to the customer’s specifications, melting down wax and filling molds, to finally putting the final touches on the packaging before sending the items off for shipping.

Above all, customer service remains Shotwell’s top priority.

“Customer service is a core value of this business and what I really enjoy doing,” Shotwell said. “I take my customer’s inquiries very seriously. Not just because I want to provide high quality service, but because I want to make the experience memorable for everyone involved. Shopping with Crayon Creations PDX is meant to be fun for both the kids receiving the crayon sets and the loving adults that are gifting them.”

With online business already booming so quickly after launch, Shotwell is in no rush to make the transition to a traditional storefront business model. However, she is always looking for opportunities to partner with local businesses to help make her multicolor creations more accessible to creative kids in her community.

“I hope Crayon Creations PDX can be an inspiration for others like me, who have a drive to create but need that extra bit of courage to take the leap on starting their own business,” Shotwell said. “I had no prior business experience prior to starting Crayon Creations PDX, I taught myself everything I needed to know from the ground up. I encourage all entrepreneurs to follow their dreams because they’re absolutely within reach!”

Crayon gift boxes and build-your-own name sets are currently available in-person at Sweet Intention Gift Boutique, located at 218 N.E. Fourth Ave., Camas. Or, for a complete look at Crayon Creations PDX’s range of products, visit etsy.com/shop/crayoncreationspdx, or search for “Crayons Creations PDX” on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.