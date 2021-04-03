 Skip to main content
Work on State Route 401 near Naselle begins Monday
Work to build a temporary bypass around an unstable portion of State Route 401 near Naselle will start Monday, April 5. The stretch of highway has been closed since Feb. 23.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has hired emergency contractor, Big River Excavating, to begin clearing debris to make a temporary path around the damaged section of the road. Travel between Naselle and Megler should be restored by mid-April, according to a press release from WSDOT.

While the bypass is under construction, travelers should continue to use an alternate route, such as U.S. Route 101. Once completed, the road will stay in use until long-term repairs to SR 401 are completed.

SR 401 initially was closed when WSDOT's engineers found heavy rainfall had caused the roadway to settle, damaging it and making the unstable ground beneath a potential hazard to vehicles. 

