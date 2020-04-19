Woodland HS truck stop gets '10 thumbs up'

WOODLAND — A few weeks after Woodland High School opened as a temporary truck stop, truckers are finding it to be a safe haven filled with food, rest and other necessities donated by the public.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, shelves are emptying faster than normal. Truckers are finding themselves on the road for longer periods of time, with fewer places to stop.
Mikey Mason, a Spokane resident, drives the Interstate 5 corridor from Puget Sound to Eugene and as far east as Spokane.
“It’s overwhelming. It’s a blessing really to have a community ... put forward this kind of effort,” Mason said.
Mason was originally parked at the Woodland Walmart, stocking up on supplies for his drive when he learned what was available next door.
Through the doors of the athletic entrance, truckers can find rows of snacks, toiletries, towels for showers and laundry soap
“All of this stuff is donated from the community. We got donations from Starbucks, Safeway and other people. It’s really great to be able to provide this for them,” said Richard Hanlay, a Woodland High School U.S. history teacher who volunteers at the truck stop.
Volunteers work three shifts, and if truckers need help while the school is closed they can dial a phone number on the door, Hanlay said. The first week the stop was open 24/7, but now it’s open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on advice from truckers.
Hanlay said the showers and laundry units are especially welcome to the truckers.
“There aren’t a lot of laundry facilities open anymore. We had one guy in here last week who said he didn’t know when he would have been able to clean his clothes is we didn’t have the option here,” Hanlay said.
Volunteers, made up of teachers, teaching aides and other community members, encourage truckers to spread the word about the stop. According to Hanlay, positive word of mouth has made the truck stop very successful.
For Mason, who has been driving trucks for 21 years, it was a five-star experience. With options for big truck and small truck parking, he didn’t have to worry about squeezing in anywhere or being in the way of others on an on-ramp, he said.
“Coming here, it’s quiet,” Mason said. “I can walk my dog. It gave me a chance to de-stress because work has been so busy. I’m so thankful for all the collaboration that went into this. I’d give it 10 thumbs up.”
