Woodland HS truck stop gets '10 thumbs up'

WOODLAND — A few weeks after Woodland High School opened as a temporary truck stop, truckers are finding it to be a safe haven filled with food, rest and other necessities donated by the public.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, shelves are emptying faster than normal. Truckers are finding themselves on the road for longer periods of time, with fewer places to stop.

Mikey Mason, a Spokane resident, drives the Interstate 5 corridor from Puget Sound to Eugene and as far east as Spokane.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s a blessing really to have a community ... put forward this kind of effort,” Mason said.

Mason was originally parked at the Woodland Walmart, stocking up on supplies for his drive when he learned what was available next door.

Through the doors of the athletic entrance, truckers can find rows of snacks, toiletries, towels for showers and laundry soap

“All of this stuff is donated from the community. We got donations from Starbucks, Safeway and other people. It’s really great to be able to provide this for them,” said Richard Hanlay, a Woodland High School U.S. history teacher who volunteers at the truck stop.