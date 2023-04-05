A woman is in critical condition Wednesday after Portland firefighters rescued her from a van fully submerged in the Willamette River.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded at 11:14 a.m. after a 911 call reported that a van had slid backwards into the river while a boat was being offloaded at the Willamette Park ramp on South Beaver Avenue.

A man escaped the accident, but the woman was trapped in the van’s passenger seat, said Sean Foggarty, a public-information officer for Portland Fire & Rescue.

When the first firetruck arrived at 11:21 a.m., at least two firefighters dived into the river, swam down to the van and tried to break the passenger window with a pry bar.

When that didn’t work, firefighters quickly resorted to plan B.

Firefighters swam underneath the van and attached tow straps, and then a firetruck dragged the vehicle out of the water.

Portland Fire & Rescue river boats, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office dive team and the Coast Guard were all en route to the scene when the woman was rescued by firefighters at 11:36 a.m.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance, along with the man, who Foggarty said is in stable condition.

“We don’t know the finer details of exactly what happened inside the passenger compartment of the van, but we can assume there was some sort of air pocket hopefully to buy the victim time in this scenario,” Foggarty said.

It was an out-of-the-ordinary rescue for the team at Fire Station 10, Foggarty said.

“It’s not normal for us to do what we would call a swift water rescue,” he added. “Our crew took assertive action early on to do, as we often say, ‘risk a lot to save a lot,’ in this case to pull this woman out of the water as soon as possible.”

It’s important to place a wheel chock under the vehicle’s back tires and engage the emergency brake when using boat ramps along the area’s waterways, Foggarty said.