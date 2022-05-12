Woman, 19, accused of hauling stolen trailer that had contained 35 guns, faces federal charge

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested and faces a federal allegation in the theft of a trailer filled with 35 guns that had been on display at a gun show in Portland last weekend and then snatched Monday morning from a hotel parking lot on Hayden Island, federal authorities said.

Angelina Nicole Pintor-Schindler was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday and made her first appearance Wednesday afternoon via video in U.S. District Court in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Armistead.

She’s accused of theft from a federal firearms licensee.

Pintor-Schindler was arrested after she crashed a stolen truck hauling the stolen trailer on the Interstate Bridge on Tuesday night following a high-speed police chase, authorities said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Bockelman argued for Pintor-Schindler’s continued detention, noting the stolen trailer contained several AR-15 rifles, hunting rifles and handguns and that Pintor-Schindler fled from police.

Bockelman said the guns haven’t been recovered yet and pose a significant threat to the community. “The location of the guns remain outstanding,” she told the judge.

They were part of a display for last weekend’s Shooting Sports & Blade Expo at Portland’s Expo Center and were locked in a trailer attached to a white Ford F-250 truck that belonged to Julie Zielke’s 21-year-old son, Zielke said.

Zielke said she and her two sons watched a woman and a man steal the truck and the trailer parked in the lot of the Oxford Suites hotel on North Jantzen Drive as they were packing up their belongings in a room overlooking the lot shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

She said they looked out the window and raced out of their room once they saw strangers in the truck and one man busting out the ignition, but the truck and trailer were gone by the time they got outside.

Zielke, who works as show and events manager for the St. Helens business Tactical Ordnance, said some of the guns were personal guns belonging to her son and Rob E. Heller of Tactical Ordnance and others were for sale at the show on Saturday and Sunday.

Of the 35, three were handguns and the rest were rifles, she said.

“I’m very concerned about the firearms getting out in hands where they don’t belong,” she told The Oregonian.

About 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Zielke said she was notified by an employee at Tactical Ordnance that his father saw the stolen trailer on North Marine Drive. It apparently was hooked up to a different truck.

The employee’s father knew it was the stolen trailer because Portland police were chasing it, she said.

Members of the Police Bureau’s Focused Intervention Team assisted federal agents in locating and stopping the stolen trailer.

Portland police used spike strips to stop the truck hauling the trailer and it crashed into at least two other cars on the Interstate Bridge as it headed northbound across the river into Washington, backing up traffic for several hours.

On Wednesday, agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were working to obtain a search warrant to open up the stolen trailer to see if the guns are still in it and to track down Pintor-Schindler’s alleged accomplice.

Federal agents also were at the Tactical Ordnance store Wednesday morning to get records on the stolen guns, Zielke said.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Susan Russell was appointed to represent Pintor-Schindler on Wednesday afternoon.

When the judge asked if Pintor-Schindler agreed to appear in court via video and not in person, she said, “I suppose.”

Then Pintor-Schindler replied, “Ah, I guess” when the judge asked if she agreed to the appointment of Russell to represent her.

Russell said she wouldn’t challenge the Pintor-Schindler’s continued detention until the 19-year-old could be evaluated within the next week. Jail records didn’t provide a home address for Pintor-Schindler, describing her as homeless. She remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

