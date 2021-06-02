Breathtaking views of Silver Lake and Mt St Helens from this beautifully appointed Bed and Breakfast or Country Estate! Luxurious residence featuring 7 bdrms w/7 full bthrms & viewing decks, elegant master suite w/jetted tub, great room living, living rm w/spacious viewing deck & gas FP, Frml dining rm, gourmet kitchen, family rm w/gas FP, office, utility rm, new carpeting throughout,4 car garage & in-ground pool w/new liner on 2.06 acres. Purchase the adjacent 3.23 acres w/old house-$1,025,000. View More
7 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $859000
