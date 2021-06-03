5 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $889,900

Set on a 1/3-acre lot in the gated Lewis River community is this residence, crafted to offer a life of leisure. The enviable waterfront lot means you can fish from the comfort of your own yard, launch a canoe for an early-morning adventure or sit back & take in the views. Inside this custom home, an impressive 3,766 sqft of living space is on offer including five decadent bdrms & three full bathrooms. There are multiple living spaces including a theatre room, ensuring space for all occasions. View More