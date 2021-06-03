 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $165,000

Investor Alert! Located on a quiet street, this house is ready for your imagination. Fix it up or replace with new on large double size lot! House is being sold As Is and is not financeable - cash only. View More

