Two-story custom home situated on over 3.5 beautiful acres with views! Tucked away, yet just minutes to all conveniences including I5. Open concept main living spaces featuring updated floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & more. Main floor bedroom and bathroom! Spacious laundry room, oversized garage! Luxurious master suite with private office, soaking tub, & walk-in closet. Large bonus room or 5th bedroom! Expansive decks to enjoy year round! Privacy awaits! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $724,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great starter home that's move in ready. The list includes: fresh interior paint, new floor coverings throughout, newer roof, thermal pane vin…
Five Parcels incl. in sale: 0245001, 0245101, 02451, 02452, 02453. 4 single family residential units and an added lot for future development. …
2050 sq ft, 3 bedroom (possible 4th or den) 2 bath includes master bathroom, 3 level home, large dining area, family room and 1 bedroom on the…
Welcome Home, Once you walk in you will not want to leave.Imagine the beautiful trees in bloom as you enjoy your stroll to the lake & watc…
Investment opportunity, house featuring 3 full units. Two 2 bedroom 1 bathroom units and a Studio. Ideal cash flowing rental or multi generati…
Beautifully updated country paradise on Coal Creek. Remodeled 3 bedroom on 2 peaceful private acres. room for shop, RV parking, New paint in a…
Gorgeous 5 Acre setting With view of Creek, yet is just 15mins from Downtown Longview. Fish for Trout & Salmon on your own private stretch…
AMAZING QUALITY CUSTOM 3,370 SF 4 Bed 3.5 Bath HALF ACRE w/ The Best CITY, TERRITORIAL & RIVER VIEWS Plus a 550 SF 1 Bed 1 Bath APARTMENT.…
Clean and move-in ready 3 bed 2 bath one level home! 0.71 acre lot with a view at the top! Huge living room, huge kitchen with included applia…