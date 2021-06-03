4 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $600,000

Relax on the front porch of this beautiful 2972 sq ft Farmhouse on 4.53 gorgeous acres with blueberries galore & territorial views. Close in & just outside of city limits. Best of both worlds with trees in back, & flat acreage in front. 2 bedrooms upstairs, & 2 bedrooms downstairs. Remodeled bathrooms, front living room, kitchen with lots of cabinets, vaulted & cheery oversized dining room, vaulted step down family room with separate door to outside, office with french doors, & spacious laundry. View More