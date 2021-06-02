 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $575000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $575000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $575000

Luxurious Custom Residence in a desirable Columbia Heights location! Stunning home boasting 2,612 SF & additional 608 SF home office/studio above the detached garage/shop. Craftsmanship abounds in this 5 bedroom 3 bath home featuring frml living rm w/propane FP, custom kitchen w/granite countertops & travertine tile floor, frml dining rm w/slider deck, mstr suite w/walk-in closet-sitting area-door, Oak floors & door to private deck w/Sauna & hot tub, family rm w/propane stove & Recreation Rm. View More

