Luxurious Custom Residence in a desirable Columbia Heights location! Stunning home boasting 2,612 SF & additional 608 SF home office/studio above the detached garage/shop. Craftsmanship abounds in this 5 bedroom 3 bath home featuring frml living rm w/propane FP, custom kitchen w/granite countertops & travertine tile floor, frml dining rm w/slider deck, mstr suite w/walk-in closet-sitting area-door, Oak floors & door to private deck w/Sauna & hot tub, family rm w/propane stove & Recreation Rm. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $575000
Five Parcels incl. in sale: 0245001, 0245101, 02451, 02452, 02453. 4 single family residential units and an added lot for future development. …
AMAZING QUALITY CUSTOM 3,370 SF 4 Bed 3.5 Bath HALF ACRE w/ The Best CITY, TERRITORIAL & RIVER VIEWS Plus a 550 SF 1 Bed 1 Bath APARTMENT.…
Investment opportunity, house featuring 3 full units. Two 2 bedroom 1 bathroom units and a Studio. Ideal cash flowing rental or multi generati…
Gorgeous 5 Acre setting With view of Creek, yet is just 15mins from Downtown Longview. Fish for Trout & Salmon on your own private stretch…
Beautifully updated country paradise on Coal Creek. Remodeled 3 bedroom on 2 peaceful private acres. room for shop, RV parking, New paint in a…