3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $398500

Gorgeous 5 Acre setting With view of Creek, yet is just 15mins from Downtown Longview. Fish for Trout & Salmon on your own private stretch of Abernathy Creek; Home features Great Room Floor plan w/vaulted Ceilings; Kitchen w/eat island & WI-Pantry; Master Bedroom w/ WI-Closet. PEX pipes. The Sights & Sounds of Nature abound on this 5.5ac parcel. Photo's are examples not actual finish. Private Septic & Well. Covered porch and deck. View More