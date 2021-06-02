3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $379000

Welcome Home, Once you walk in you will not want to leave.Imagine the beautiful trees in bloom as you enjoy your stroll to the lake & watch the activities abound from this desired neighborhood in NW Nichols Blvd.Where you area centrally located to town,shopping,schools,medical,& only min to I-5.This well kept single level home offers 3 bed, 1 3/4 bth,living rm w/ wood fireplace,family rm,hardwood flrs & all appliances.Lg privacy fenced backyard,w/ fruit trees, rm for garden, and alley access. View More