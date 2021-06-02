3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $319900

Available Now. Move In Ready Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,493 SF Single Level Home in Close In and Convenient Location. Open Living Room with Cozy See Through Wood Fireplace to Family Room. Spacious Kitchen. Ample Dining Room. Master Suite with Master Bath and Walk In Closet. Forced Air Heating and Cooling with Heat Pump. Covered Deck and Covered Patio. Fenced Yard. Garden Shed/Outbuilding. View More