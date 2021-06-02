Available Now. Move In Ready Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,493 SF Single Level Home in Close In and Convenient Location. Open Living Room with Cozy See Through Wood Fireplace to Family Room. Spacious Kitchen. Ample Dining Room. Master Suite with Master Bath and Walk In Closet. Forced Air Heating and Cooling with Heat Pump. Covered Deck and Covered Patio. Fenced Yard. Garden Shed/Outbuilding. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $319900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wire
Five Parcels incl. in sale: 0245001, 0245101, 02451, 02452, 02453. 4 single family residential units and an added lot for future development. …
Wire
AMAZING QUALITY CUSTOM 3,370 SF 4 Bed 3.5 Bath HALF ACRE w/ The Best CITY, TERRITORIAL & RIVER VIEWS Plus a 550 SF 1 Bed 1 Bath APARTMENT.…
Wire
Investment opportunity, house featuring 3 full units. Two 2 bedroom 1 bathroom units and a Studio. Ideal cash flowing rental or multi generati…
Wire
Gorgeous 5 Acre setting With view of Creek, yet is just 15mins from Downtown Longview. Fish for Trout & Salmon on your own private stretch…
Wire
Beautifully updated country paradise on Coal Creek. Remodeled 3 bedroom on 2 peaceful private acres. room for shop, RV parking, New paint in a…