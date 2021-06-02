Five Parcels incl. in sale: 0245001, 0245101, 02451, 02452, 02453. 4 single family residential units and an added lot for future development. Units have large back yards & one is double width lot. Development of additional lot and lot line adjustment of the four res. lots could yield added building lots. Properties are contingent to each other. Excellent investment to purchase 4 income producing properties with the potential for future growth. Buyers to confirm all with Bldg Officials. Zoned R-1 View More
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $1250000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wire
AMAZING QUALITY CUSTOM 3,370 SF 4 Bed 3.5 Bath HALF ACRE w/ The Best CITY, TERRITORIAL & RIVER VIEWS Plus a 550 SF 1 Bed 1 Bath APARTMENT.…
Wire
Welcome Home, Once you walk in you will not want to leave.Imagine the beautiful trees in bloom as you enjoy your stroll to the lake & watc…
Wire
Beautifully updated country paradise on Coal Creek. Remodeled 3 bedroom on 2 peaceful private acres. room for shop, RV parking, New paint in a…
Wire
Gorgeous 5 Acre setting With view of Creek, yet is just 15mins from Downtown Longview. Fish for Trout & Salmon on your own private stretch…
Wire
Investment opportunity, house featuring 3 full units. Two 2 bedroom 1 bathroom units and a Studio. Ideal cash flowing rental or multi generati…