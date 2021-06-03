3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $650,000

Own your brand new custom home in the highly desirable Rose Valley area. Home sits on 2.83 acres. Nothing was spared on this home. Living Room/ Kitchen/ Formal & informal Dining rooms = a great open space, the custom kitchen & laundry room are to die for with beautiful tile & a full suite of stainless appliances,a farm house sink,laundry sink. The large master suite has a tiled walk in shower with double rain jets. Forced air & cooling just in time for the summer heat. Oversize 3 car garage. View More