Clean and move-in ready 3 bed 2 bath one level home! 0.71 acre lot with a view at the top! Huge living room, huge kitchen with included appliances. New interior paint, newer flooring! The ductless heat pump heats and cools for year round comfort. Great fenced yard with raised garden beds. 28x12 carport for covered parking! Close-in location with the best schools around and excellent freeway access! Serviced by Comcast high speed internet. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $359900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wire
Five Parcels incl. in sale: 0245001, 0245101, 02451, 02452, 02453. 4 single family residential units and an added lot for future development. …
Wire
AMAZING QUALITY CUSTOM 3,370 SF 4 Bed 3.5 Bath HALF ACRE w/ The Best CITY, TERRITORIAL & RIVER VIEWS Plus a 550 SF 1 Bed 1 Bath APARTMENT.…
Wire
Investment opportunity, house featuring 3 full units. Two 2 bedroom 1 bathroom units and a Studio. Ideal cash flowing rental or multi generati…
Wire
Gorgeous 5 Acre setting With view of Creek, yet is just 15mins from Downtown Longview. Fish for Trout & Salmon on your own private stretch…
Wire
Beautifully updated country paradise on Coal Creek. Remodeled 3 bedroom on 2 peaceful private acres. room for shop, RV parking, New paint in a…