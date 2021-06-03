Horse ready! Clean and move-in ready 3 bed 2 bath 2004 one level home with 3.56 acre lot! New roof! All of the acreage is usable, the pasture area is fully fenced and has a view! Perfect for happy animals! Home features beautiful laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, and kitchen with stainless appliances. Great privacy, quiet area. Gated RV parking and driveway out to the pasture. Outdoor arena leveled, 2 stall walk-in barn, hay storage with water. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $399,900
