Perfect one level bungalow in quiet and walkable neighborhood! Great fenced yard with alley access and oversized 1 car garage. Cozy living room with wood fireplace and beautiful mantle. New interior paint, original hardwood floors in good shape. All appliances included! Long driveway for extra parking. Hurry before it's gone! View More
2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $214900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wire
Five Parcels incl. in sale: 0245001, 0245101, 02451, 02452, 02453. 4 single family residential units and an added lot for future development. …
Wire
AMAZING QUALITY CUSTOM 3,370 SF 4 Bed 3.5 Bath HALF ACRE w/ The Best CITY, TERRITORIAL & RIVER VIEWS Plus a 550 SF 1 Bed 1 Bath APARTMENT.…
Wire
Investment opportunity, house featuring 3 full units. Two 2 bedroom 1 bathroom units and a Studio. Ideal cash flowing rental or multi generati…
Wire
Gorgeous 5 Acre setting With view of Creek, yet is just 15mins from Downtown Longview. Fish for Trout & Salmon on your own private stretch…
Wire
Beautifully updated country paradise on Coal Creek. Remodeled 3 bedroom on 2 peaceful private acres. room for shop, RV parking, New paint in a…