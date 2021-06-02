2 Bedroom Home in Longview - $169900

Available Now. Affordable. Well Maintained & Nicely Updated Condo. Move In Ready. Spacious 2 Bed 1.5 Bath. NEW Appliances. Updated Bathrooms. Updated Lighting. NEW Flooring. Secure Locked Entry. 55+ Community. End Unit. Spacious 873 SF. 2nd Floor. Master Suite w/ 1/2 Bath. Elevator & Stair Access. Balcony. Territorial & City Views. Enjoy this Condo w/ No Pets or Smoking. CC&RS & Bylaws Apply. Carport Parking. Storage. Dues of $216/Mo. incl Water & Sewer Utility costs. Convenient Location. View More