Great starter home that's move in ready. The list includes: fresh interior paint, new floor coverings throughout, newer roof, thermal pane vinyl windows, water lines and drain lines. All appliances stay including: stove, fridge, microwave, washer and dryer. Fully fenced backyard with deck and storage shed and partially fenced front yard. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $214900
