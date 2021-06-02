Adorable 1923 craftsman bungalow style home. Sold as is. Seller to do no repairs. Great use of space for under 800sqft. Come take this home to the next level with your own ideas. Great starter home or rental potential. This one will go fast. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $200000
