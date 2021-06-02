Perched, 180 degree view of valley below, Castle Rock and all the territory between you and Cannon Beach. This 10 acre (2 lots) property has 2 homes with 2 septic systems and was built with quality in mind. Main home is 2316 sqft w/2 bedrooms,1 full bath. 2nd structure is 1080 sqft w/attached garage/shop, bedroom upstairs, 3/4 bath downstairs, and bright, sunken living area to enjoy EXPANSIVE sunsets. Choose Toutle or CR schools. Build on the 2nd lot (5 acre) or sell. Weddings, winery, horses, hunting lodge, endless possibilities! Abuts forest land full of elk, bear, deer, and other wildlife that regularly wander in the front yard. Complete privacy, control your view, call now for appointment! View More
2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $899000
