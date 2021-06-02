2 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $275000

Two separate tax parcels, one acre each, live in this house while you build on the other or sell extra parcel. Park like acreage, 5 minutes to town. Fully fenced property features garden, firepit, horseshoes, a variety of fruit & nut trees & tons of parking for all the toys. Tucked in the trees is a darling art studio with ton of possibilities. House features an open concept, 2 bedrooms, oversized mud room & 3rd room is ideal for an office or den. Wrap around porch is perfect for entertaining! Text ANNE to 59559 for a private showing. View More