Winlock-Toledo Soccer: United goes untested in rebound year

Sanchez, who played for the first incarnation of team United back in 1989 when he was a Winlock student, also helped coach the team as an assistant back around the turn of the century. But just because it’s his first year at the helm of the South Lewis County combo soccer squad doesn’t mean that he’s had to play any getting-to-know-you games with his players. That’s because Sanchez has been coaching many of them in some capacity or another since the players were eight years old.

“I know the kids. I know their friends and I’m familiar with the guys,” Sanchez said.

The new head honcho of the United entourage noted that after a slow start to the season where the roster sat below double digits, he’d managed to get a total of 16 players out to the field before the season was canceled.

“I have a great team. I think a couple more players who were supposed to have a good year were Matthew Ethridge, David’s brother, and Eucario Contreras,” added Sanchez. “One of the things that we talk about is, obviously we have a lot of young players, but we were expecting to at least make the playoffs.”

Still, Sanchez knew there would be big changes in store for a team that lost an entire shift-change of players from one year to the next. He says first-rate conditioning was going to be key to their approach.