Winlock-Toledo Soccer: United goes untested in rebound year

Head Coach: Eliaci “Corny” Sanchez (1st year)
2019 Record: 17-1-4 (TriCo League champs, District champs, 2nd in State)
Returning Seniors: 1
Returning Starters: 6
This year was never going to be the same as last year. That much was obvious even to casual observers.
Last year the United boys soccer team didn’t lose their first game until the final day of the season. After winning a dozen games in a row for a TriCo League championship the team from Toledo and Winlock won their way through the playoffs until they reached the State championship game.
After settling for state runner-up fans of the program knew they were watching 11 special seniors walk off the field for the last time. What they didn’t know was they were watching one unlucky junior make his final appearance for team United as well.
This year David Ethridge, a Toledo homeschool product and a defensive-midfielder on the pitch, was set to be the lone senior on the United team. That reality went out the window, along with every other routine and plan, back in March when COVID-19 shut schools down for the rest of the academic year.
“He’s been playing for the Winlock/Toledo team since he was a freshman,” said first-year Toledo-Winlock head coach, Eliaci “Corny” Sanchez. “His best asset I would say is his consistency. He would always give me a good game, every game.”
Sanchez, who played for the first incarnation of team United back in 1989 when he was a Winlock student, also helped coach the team as an assistant back around the turn of the century. But just because it’s his first year at the helm of the South Lewis County combo soccer squad doesn’t mean that he’s had to play any getting-to-know-you games with his players. That’s because Sanchez has been coaching many of them in some capacity or another since the players were eight years old.
“I know the kids. I know their friends and I’m familiar with the guys,” Sanchez said.
The new head honcho of the United entourage noted that after a slow start to the season where the roster sat below double digits, he’d managed to get a total of 16 players out to the field before the season was canceled.
“I have a great team. I think a couple more players who were supposed to have a good year were Matthew Ethridge, David’s brother, and Eucario Contreras,” added Sanchez. “One of the things that we talk about is, obviously we have a lot of young players, but we were expecting to at least make the playoffs.”
Still, Sanchez knew there would be big changes in store for a team that lost an entire shift-change of players from one year to the next. He says first-rate conditioning was going to be key to their approach.
“We would not be able to play the way that they’d play the last few years simply because we didn’t have the quality of some of the players who graduated,” Sanchez explained. “We were going to have to play a really physical and defensive game.”
For now, Sanchez is just happy to be back on his old stomping grounds and coaching alongside his former coach, Rick Shepherd. Looking forward, though, Sanchez expects to have at least 15 players back next season and he holds out hope that some more players may be hiding out in the wings of the middle schools.
“If anything I’d expect a more mature team next year,” Sanchez said.
However, those future prospects do little to take the sting out of a lost season.
“They were disappointed, that’s for sure. They all wanted to play and they were all excited,” Sanchez said. “Having a new team and everything, and some of these kids were coming up from being subs last year. This was going to be their team.”
That disappointment is especially palpable for the one United player who won’t be able to defend The Fortress (Winlock stadium) ever again.
“This year was supposed to be his year,” Sanchez said of David Ethridge. “He had grown into a great kid. He had good leadership and was just awesome to work with.”
