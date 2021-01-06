Why Texas’ hiring of Steve Sarkisian should depress every minority coaching candidate

Few people in college athletics believe in a second, third, fourth or 9,999th chance more than Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, and the one he granted Steve Sarkisian will be the chance that defines his tenure in Austin.

College ADs, especially in Texas, are measured not by new facilities, and certainly not by graduation rates, but by the success of their football coach.

Sarkisian, 46, may be a terrific coach and he is a part of the Nick Saban coaching tree. However, the fact that he has received a second chance on this scale while other qualified minority candidates in his profession are still begging for a single shot is not only discouraging, but pathetic.

College football remains a sport where the best players are Black, but few are given the chance to become a head coach.

There are 11 Black head coaches, 8.46%, in the FBS’ 130 schools. That figure does not include the three who were fired this season: Lovie Smith at Illinois, Derek Mason at Vanderbilt and Kevin Sumlin at Arizona.

And this where the math does not add: More than 54% of the football players in FBS are Black.

The goal is hire the best candidate, and if Del Conte felt that was the case it’s his decision. He knows this hire is his job.