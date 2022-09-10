Whidbey plane crash investigators identify potential wreckage on seafloor

Officials have located what may be wreckage from a deadly floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay after five days of searching.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Friday that "identified targets" had been found on the seafloor near the crash site. Using sonar provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, investigators combed a 1.75-by-0.75-mile stretch of Puget Sound on Thursday around where the plane is believed to have crashed.

Right now, the targets are just "dozens of squiggles on a chart," according to Doug Brazy, the NTSB investigator in charge.

The possible plane debris consists of objects with irregular shapes or sharp edges visible on sonar images, Brazy said Friday.

"They could be part of the plane, they could be garbage," Brazy said, noting that most of the targets are in a concentrated area.

Sonar cannot determine the material or density of the objects, but the NTSB has measured some of them. One of the larger objects is 9 feet long.

If the targets are confirmed to be from the plane, Brazy said it would indicate the wreckage is in many small pieces rather than one fairly intact plane, noting "there's no big blob on the map."

A NTSB spokesperson said remote-operated vessels will go beneath the surface to capture images of the targets identified by sonar to see if they are, in fact, parts of the missing plane.

The targets are located 100 to 200 feet below the surface in water with about a 3- to 5-knot current. The depth and motion of the water have hindered search efforts all week.

The NTSB is working with government and private sources to get the appropriate "work class" remote-operated vessels. Brazy said they have to use such vessels instead of divers because of the depth, and the work class vessels are necessary to withstand the current.

He's "hopeful" officials will be able to deploy them in a matter of days.

The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton went down just after 3 p.m. Sunday, nose-diving into the water, causing a large splash and a loud boom, reported by more than two dozen onlookers. The plane was flying at less than 1,000 feet, according to the NTSB, and had taken off just after 2:30.