New heat rules for outdoor workers go into effect in Washington on July 17. Rule revisions were requested in 2021 after a record-breaking heat wave hit the Northwest.

Officials estimate 126 people in the state died from the heat between June 26 and July 2, 2021. A new report from the University of Washington released this month said the heat wave was likely far more deadly, with more than 400 people in Washington dying from direct and indirect heat-related causes that week.

The new Department of Labor and Industries rules will replace rules in place since 2008, along with emergency rules that have been implemented during the summer.

One change is that starting this month, the rules will be in place year round.

The Yakima Herald-Republic spoke with L&I officials about the new rules. Here are a few things to know and watch out for.

Who will be affected?

Any employee who works outside for more than 15 minutes during any hour is covered by the new rules.

The major industries that will be affected are construction and agriculture, according to L&I technical specialist Bradley Farrar.

The one exception is workers responding to public emergencies. Firefighters and other workers protecting at-risk, critical infrastructure are not covered by the heat rules.

What are the new rules?

L&I's new rules have new temperature action levels and acclimatization for employees who are not used to the heat. Trainings and plans are required so people know rules and can act on them.

The temperature action levels, also called trigger temperatures, are the temperatures where employers have to take steps to protect workers, like providing shade, water and paid breaks.

They start at 52 degrees for workers in non-breathable clothing and 80 degrees for other outdoor workers. There are additional high heat rules when employees are working above 90 and 100 degrees.

What happens at those temperatures?

When thermometers hit 80 degrees, or 52 degrees in cases where workers wearing non-breathable clothing, employers are required to provide cool drinking water and shade.

Employers should allow and encourage employees to take cool-down breaks in such temperatures. Those breaks are paid and should come as workers need them.

If the temperature is above 90 degrees, workers will also get 10 minute paid breaks every two hours.

If temperatures are above 100 degrees, workers will also get 15 minute paid breaks every hour.

How do the breaks work?

There is no rule for how long breaks are, how employees should request breaks or when breaks should be taken when temperatures are above 80 degrees.

If you are a worker affected by the heat, you can take a paid break in the shade and drink some water when it's hotter than 80 degrees.

When it's hotter than 90 or 100 degrees, employees do not need to ask for the breaks; employers have to stop work.

According to L&I, employers should encourage those breaks by communicating with employees and making sure water and shade are close by and accessible. Responsibility for following the rules lies with employers, Farrar said.

The best way to do that, he said, is by having trainings and communicating plans to workers.

All breaks should be paid for employees who are on hourly or piece-rate wages. Breaks can, however, come during scheduled meal or rest periods. In that case, they would be unpaid.

"Workers will be paid for their breaks. It's a requirement that they're paid unless they're on rest break," Farrar said.

What kind of shade is OK?

Shade has to block the sun. It can be artificial, from a tent or canopy, or natural, like sitting under a tree.

Shade has to cool down a worker. Shade sources can't be near engines or heat sources; that would defeat the purpose. Sitting in a car without the air conditioning, for example, does not count because it won't cool people down.

What is acclimatization?

L&I's new rules have a provision for something called acclimatization. This covers workers who aren't used to working in the heat and need to adjust to high temperatures.

Employers will have to communicate with any employees working alone. That could be a phone call, a radio or a buddy system, as long as new workers aren't alone.

This rule applies to new workers and workers returning to a job after an absence.

It applies to all workers during a heat wave. A heat wave is any time the temperature is 10 degrees higher than the average from the last five days.

How should employers track temperatures?

Farrar said employers should be looking at the temperature at the job site, wherever workers are outside and working. Workers can bring their own thermometers, but the responsibility lies with employers and supervisors.

Looking up local forecasts and weather is smart, Farrar said. It's good to have an idea of what the temperatures will be in the area, but the temperature action levels are for the temperature on site.

Farrar said employers should use thermometers on site. L&I has no requirement for the thermometers, only that employers use them to monitor temperatures.

Employers don't have to keep any recording of temperatures at a job site, Farrar said, but when it comes to the heat wave rule, employers should have an idea of what temperatures have been for the last five days.

How do you know the heat is affecting you?

L&I referred the Yakima Herald-Republic to the University of Washington's materials on heat related illness and its signs and symptoms.

Some symptoms include rashes, cramps in the arms, legs and belly, dizziness, fainting and exhaustion. Heat stroke symptoms can include vomiting or seizures.

Suggested treatments usually include drinking water and resting in the shade. It's probably smart to communicate any conditions with a supervisor.

Workers do not need to display symptoms to take breaks, sit in the shade or drink water. Workers can do that when they feel they need to.

Trainings should include that information, so that when workers and supervisors are in the field, they can keep an eye out for problems.

How do the trainings work?

L&I has materials for employers who need to host trainings at its Be Smart Heat web page.

Those trainings should happen once a year and be in a language workers understand.

Farrar said trainings and plans are critical. They let workers know how to follow the rules and keep everyone safe. If everyone — employers, supervisors and employees — know what to do beforehand, it will make taking action at high temperatures easier and more convenient.

Employers can schedule free consultations with L&I if they have any concerns. L&I staff will come to a job site and help employers evaluate any risks and suggest improvements. Farrar said those consultations are confidential. Issues will be solved, not fined.