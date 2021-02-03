What to know about unemployment hack

Does that include people who had fraudulent unemployment claims filed in their names last year?

Unfortunately, yes. People already victimized last year by fraudulent unemployment claims are among those whose information was also exposed in the new data breach, according to Kathleen Cooper, a spokesperson for the auditor's office.

Who has the stolen data?

That's unclear. State officials have only said that the data was accessed by "an unauthorized person." The incident is under investigation by federal law enforcement as well as the state attorney general's office and state cybersecurity officials.

Will I be notified if my data was part of this breach?

Yes. The auditor's office has said it is working on individual notifications but has not yet provided details.

"We do not yet have a firm date on when these will begin. We are working with our insurance carrier on this complex process, and it is Auditor McCarthy's highest priority," Cooper said in an email.

Is the state offering free credit monitoring or other protections?