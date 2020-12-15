What do name changes mean for the Chiefs?

The question of whether the Chiefs should change their name will never be answered satisfactorily.

One part of this that is often overlooked is that, as things stand right now, no business or institution in the country can match the Chiefs’ reach and motivation to educate the public about American Indian history and treat that history with respect.

If they become the Monarchs or Kings or shift their imagery to represent fire chiefs, then all their effort and motivation to address Native Americans evaporates. Without anything to fill that space. Is that the best thing for a group of people already underrepresented in classrooms and popular culture?

These are difficult questions, and the issues are complicated enough that any solution will be flawed.

Personally, I’ve always drawn a distinct line between the Redskins and Indians and the Chiefs or Braves or Blackhawks. I believe the Chiefs have done everything that should be expected of them, treating the issue with respect.

I am by nature hard to offend, and I see the Chiefs organization’s work in this space as significant. I also believe the opinion of a white dad and sportswriter on whether a team’s name is offensive to American Indians is comprehensively irrelevant.