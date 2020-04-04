What are you reading during 'stay home, stay safe?'

With Washington residents ordered to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19, we'd like to hear if you're turning to the bookshelf to pass the time.

Are you finding more time for reading, or less with children home from school? What books have you read?

If you want to share your reading story with The Daily News, please contact reporter Marissa Heffernan at marissa.heffernan@tdn.com with your name, age, city of residence and what you're reading.

