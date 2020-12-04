'We're not alive, we're not dead': Thousands of migrants are trapped in war-torn Yemen

The coronavirus has meant tighter border controls. The Houthis caught Abu Bakr and kept him in prison for 50 days, he said. Ordinarily he would have had to pay what the Houthis called an exit fee of 1,000 Saudi rials — or $267 — to get out, but the prison became so overcrowded that his captors loaded him and some 180 others into cattle trucks, drove them across battle lines again to the south and dumped them in the desert.

Abu Bakr was able to make his way back to Ataq, where, like Abdo, he tries to make some money washing cars.

Yemeni civilians and security forces search for survivors in the rubble of buildings destroyed during Saudi airstrikes near Sana Airport on March 26.

Houthis aren't the only danger. Checkpoint guards frequently take migrants' money and cellphones, said Dabisi, the smuggler. Some of his competitors, often in collusion with local authorities, round up migrants after they come ashore or pay rival smugglers to give up their clients, whom they then spirit away to dens to be tortured and beaten until their families pay ransom.

"My competitors offer to pay me 20,000 Saudi rials per person — more than I would get from the migrants," Dabisi said. "But it would ruin my reputation. Why do people come to me? Because I offer a good service."