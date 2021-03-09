 Skip to main content
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Longview temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

