Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Longview folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.