Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Longview will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

