Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Longview will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
