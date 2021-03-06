Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
