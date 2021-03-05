Longview's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Longview will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
