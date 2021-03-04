 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

Longview's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Longview temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News