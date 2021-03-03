 Skip to main content
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Longview temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

