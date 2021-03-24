Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for th…
Longview people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Longview folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Kee…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Longview today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Rain is expec…
Longview's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Longview temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Longview area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's weath…