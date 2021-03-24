 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Longview: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on tdn.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News