Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

For the drive home in Longview: Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.

