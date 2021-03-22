Longview's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Longview area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Monday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Longview area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
