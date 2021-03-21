This evening in Longview: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Longview will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
