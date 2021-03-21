 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Longview: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Longview will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News