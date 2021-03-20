 Skip to main content
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Longview will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tdn.com.

