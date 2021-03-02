For the drive home in Longview: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit tdn.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
