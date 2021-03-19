 Skip to main content
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lower Columbia Area

Longview's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit tdn.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

